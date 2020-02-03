Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printed Medical Implants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global 3d printed medical implants market was valued at about $0.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.21 billion at a CAGR of 17.7% through 2022.

The 3D printed medical implants market consist of sales of 3D printed medical implants and related services. In 3D printing technology, an artificial three dimensions physical object is created with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI), which can replaced the missing or defective body parts, to give support or recover damaged biological structure. 3D printed medical implants include 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants and shoulder implants.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2460&type=smp

Major players in the 3D printed medical implants market are 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd, Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC and SLM Solutions Group AG.

Increasing prevalence of various medical conditions is driving the growth of the 3D printed medical implants market. As the number of people suffering from orthopedic, cardiac and dental diseases is increasing, the demand for 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants and shoulder implants and various other implants is rising. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, the US had around 65 million people suffering from periodontitis i.e. Inflammation and infection of the ligaments and bones that support the teeth.

Stringent approval process for selection of a new material to be used in 3D implants is a time-consuming process that acts as a restraint for the 3D Printed Medical Implants market. 3D Printing requires high-quality materials that should adhere to specific criteria set by regulatory bodies such as US FDA. These regulatory bodies provide procedure guidelines, requirements, and monitor material quality control. For example, the US FDA approved spinal implants made from titanium alloy, but it didn’t approve titanium alloy to be used in any other medical device.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2460

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald