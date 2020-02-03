Global 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The 3D cell culture technologies market consist of sales of 3D cell culture technologies and related services. Some of the 3D cell culture technologies include microfluidics, hydrogels scaffolds, scaffold-free 3D cell culture techniques, spheroids, cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, organ-on-chips and other technologies. The 3D cell culture technologies market does not include sales of cell culture consumables and instruments. This market is segmented into scaffold based, scaffold-free technologies and 3D bioreactors.

The global 3d cell culture technologies market was valued at about $1.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.95 billion at a CAGR of 25.0% through 2022.

The 3D cell culture technologies market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the 3D cell culture technologies market in 2016. The 3D cell culture technologies market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the 3D Cell Culture Technologies market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Implementing the latest technology is the latest trend in the 3D Cell culture market. For example, various companies have adopted one such advancement into the market for 3D cell culture, this is the use of the vivo/vitro environment. Cell expansion and interactions under 2D are not appropriate in vitro models but when compared with 3D cell culture technique, it offers a better cell culture environment. The Vitro environment enables researchers or doctors to conduct the procedure in a controlled environment outside the organism. This procedure is gaining importance as it plays a vital role in monitoring the health of patients. On May 2017, FDA approved Biotek’s 3D cell expansion system to be used as a medical device. It also approved Biotek’s Polycaprolactone (PCL) which is a biodegradable polyester material that is used in many FDA approved implants and drug delivery devices.

Some of the major players involved in the 3D Cell Culture Technologies market are Nano3D Biosciences Corning Inc., Merck & Co., 3D Biotek LLC, 3D Biomatrix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

