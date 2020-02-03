Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

One of the prime trends in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is the rising adoption of gesture recognition technology in automotive design. The automotive industry has undergone a significant change in the last few decades due to the steady development of the automotive electronics sector. Several types of automobiles now feature gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology in some form. Thanks to the rising demand for smart car and autonomous car technology, this is likely to play a key role in the development of the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in the coming years.

The rising demand for digital resources in an increasing number of industries is another key driver for the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. The digitization of the industrial sector has led to the use of gesture recognition technology in several industrial operations. The convenience of gesture recognition and touchless sensing in manufacturing and packaging processes is likely to drive the demand from the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in the coming years. Gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology has also benefited significantly from its steady adoption by OEMs.

On the flip side, the high cost of gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology is a key restraint on the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. While incorporating gesture recognition or touchless sensing in smartphones doesn’t raise the cost significantly, due to the relatively small size of individual smartphones, applying gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology is expensive when used on the scale of automobiles or smart homes. The sophistication of gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology also makes it highly power-intensive. Many users also prefer the haptic sensation provided by touchscreen technology, and thus resist switching to touchless technology.

Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market: Market Potential

Touchless sensing is perfect for use in smart homes, as various gestures can be preprogrammed to correspond to certain tasks, which makes the management of the overall system more convenient. In March 2017, a Kickstarter project called Welle launched a sonar guided controller to convert human motions into IoT commands. This has large-scale applications in smart homes. Projects such as these are likely to rise in number in the coming years, with the smart homes industry set for steady progress. As a result, the smart homes industry is likely to be a key consumer of gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology in the coming years.

Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market: Geographical Dynamics

Asia Pacific is likely to remain the leading regional market for gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology in the coming years and is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR than the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in North America and Europe. The booming consumer electronics industry in Asia Pacific and the rising demand for technological advances in the IoT sector are likely to ensure steady dominance of Asia Pacific in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.

Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The fragmented global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market could undergo some degree of consolidation in the coming years, as the conventions of the industry get concretized. Nevertheless, the complexity of the regulatory frameworks governing the development of gesture recognition and touchless sensing technology is likely to remain the key restraint on the market. Key companies in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Google Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Crossmatch, and Microsoft Corporation.

