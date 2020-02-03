Ferroelectric RAM Market to Remain Lucrative During2018 – 2028

Indepth Study of this Ferroelectric RAM Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Ferroelectric RAM . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Ferroelectric RAM market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Key Trends

The growing concerns over energy conservation supports the development of new energy efficient devices. FRAM is one of the non- volatile random-access memory technology which offers operations similar to that of a flash memory. The application areas of FRAM are extensively increasing owing to the growth in investment in R&D projects. Moreover, FRAM is used in applications such as wireless device and battery-powered wireless sensors because of higher power efficiency. The market is expected to witness a double digit growth in next few years. Improved investment in FRAM development is anticipated to enhance the performance and offer substantial growth opportunity and wider area for its application. Low power consumption of FRAM is a chief factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, FRAM offers higher write performance as compared with flash memory. One of the key challenge faced by the global FRAM market is high efforts requirement for sales and market development of FRAM. This is because of FRAM being a new technology.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Regional Outlook

The market is segmented by geography which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is expected to emerge as a leading market in terms of consumption of FRAM over the next couple of years. The various benefits of FRAM are likely to play a significant role in the development of the market in these regions.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corp., LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Ramtron International Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., and Texas Instruments among others.

