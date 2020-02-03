Evaporative Condensing Unit Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2018 – 2028

The study on the Evaporative Condensing Unit market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Evaporative Condensing Unit market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Drivers and Restraints

The development of advanced evaporative condensing units is primarily driving the growth of the global evaporative condensing unit market. Evaporative condensing units that are technologically advanced are being preferred owing to their extended shelf life and durability and they also facilitate improved performance of air-conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Furthermore, evaporative condensing units are used in large commercial industries, particularly the ones that require above 100 tons of refrigeration.

Global Evaporative Condensing Unit Market: Regional Outlook

The global evaporative condensing unit market can be segmented into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the Middle East and Africa are expected to dominate the global evaporative condensing unit market in the coming years. Saudi Arabia is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the Middle East and Africa evaporative condensing unit market due to the high economic growth in the country.

In the coming years, the Middle East and Africa evaporative condensing unit market is expected to display a significant growth rate. This is due to the development of the chemical industry, which in turn displays substantial demand for evaporative condensing units in this region.

The rising concerns about the high global warming potency of chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) refrigerants have negatively impacted the growth of the evaporative condensing unit market in North America and Europe. In Europe, refrigerants need to meet EN 378 and ISO 5149 standards in order to be certified as non-toxic and non-flammable. Moreover, the European Environment Agency keeps a check on ammonia emissions from industrial units, commercial, domestic, and agricultural sectors and has laid out stringent regulations for the use of ammonia.

In the U.S., the need to obtain EPA SNAP approval is compulsory before ammonia can be used in refrigerants.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global evaporative condensing unit market are Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., SPX Corporation, Evapco Inc., and Mammoth Inc. among others.

