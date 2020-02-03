Drinking Yogurt Market Air Suspension Market Growth 2025 Growth Analysis, Trends And Major Market Players

Drinking yogurt is stirred yogurt which has undergone homogenization for reduced viscosity and has low total solids content. It is available in different flavors such as strawberry, banana, blueberry, aloe vera, cherry, and others. Drinking yogurt has gained popularity globally owing to its healthy and functional properties with flavor. It is often available in portion packs which makes it a convenient on-the-go healthy product for quick consumption. Flavored with fruits, drinking yogurt is enriched with vitamins, minerals, and probiotics.

Drinking yogurt is being considered as fuel for the body at the start of each day. The market is experiencing growth with the increase in demand for more protein, improved nutrition, and convenience. The focus of consumers has shifted toward readily available drinks, due to the rise in disposable income and urbanization which is leading to changing lifestyles. This boosts the demand for drinking yogurt. In addition, yogurt is considered as a rich source of protein and helps to control appetite. These characteristics enable manufacturers to have an edge since there is an upsurge in number of individuals focusing on weight loss and opting for healthier lifestyle. This in turn helps drive the market growth. However, use of artificial flavor and preservatives such as sorbic acid and potassium sorbate leave a chemical aftertaste, which hampers the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5457

On the contrary, penetrating further into developing countries and introducing flavors according to the local tastes and preferences help propel the market growth. This can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers to further expand the market base.

The market is segmented based on flavor, packaging material, distribution channel, and region. Based on flavor, it is classified into strawberry, blueberry, banana, cherry, aloe vera, and others. Based on packaging material, it is categorized into glass, plastic, and paperboard. Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, departmental sore, specialty store, and others.Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include Danone S.A., Dreaming Cow Creamery, LALA BRANDED PRODUCTS, LLC, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Abel & Cole Ltd, Dairy Innovations, LLC, MARIGOLD, YAKULT DANONE (I) PVT LTD., and Dairy and Food Communications, Inc.

Purchase Enquiry on Drinking Yogurt Market Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5457

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the drinking yogurt market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of drinking yogurt and its applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald