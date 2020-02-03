Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Emerging Growth Analysis 2022

The Business Research Company’s Disaster Recovery as a service Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global disaster recovery as a service (draas) market was valued at about $3.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $11.71 billion at a CAGR of 38.8% through 2022. The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market consists of sales of cloud based disaster recovery as a services for protecting applications and data from the disruption caused due to disaster. DRaaS helps in business continuity in any event of system failure. Some features of these solutions are hybrid cloud availability monitoring, cross-cloud infrastructure management, and cross-platform health monitoring.

The rise in need for backing up public and private data drives the growth of the disaster recovery as a service market. There is 2.5 quintillion bytes of data created every day and a major factor contributing to the loss of this data is unplanned downtime of systems which further results in the shutdown of various companies. The potential losses and damage due to the system downtimes are huge and hence there is a need for backup services

Due to rise in the number of cyber threats, companies started using AI and Machine Learning in DRaaS solutions to detect threats and unusual behavior in advance. There are predictive learning algorithms that are being developed to differentiate between real and false disaster recovery situations. These learning algorithms can automatically perform proactive recoveries, eliminating outages before they are detected.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the disaster recovery as a service market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the disaster recovery as a service market are Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, US), Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US) and Citrix Systems (Florida, US).

