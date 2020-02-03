Coronary Stent Market and Forecast Study Launched2017 – 2025

The study on the Coronary Stent market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Coronary Stent market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The growing demand for better cardiovascular healthcare has been recognized as a key factor encouraging the growth of the global coronary stent market. The market is poised to witness a soaring success in the coming few years as high levels of scientific innovations brought into a range of coronary stents. At the same time, the market has also become more competitive due to an influx of products and establishment of several new players. Thus, the affordable pricing of coronary stents is also offering businesses in the global coronary stent market a new lease of life.

Besides competitive pricing, players are also offering products that promise utmost safety, efficacy, quality, and an effective outcome. As companies comply with set standards of quality, they are well-positioned to remain in power over the forecast period. The various products available in the global coronary stent market are drug-eluting stents, bio-absorbable stents, and bare-metal stents. Out of these, analysts predict that bio-absorbable stents are likely to gain significant momentum as they are known to improve abnormal endothelial function, restore normal vasomotion, and reduce the risk of inflammation and thrombosis.

Global Coronary Stent Market: Market Potential

The supportive stance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accelerated the production of innovative coronary stents in the past few years. For instance, CeloNova Biosciences, Inc. recently received an approval from the U.S. FDA for its COBRA PzF™ NanoCoated Coronary Stent System, the first of its kind. The stent has a biocompatible proprietary nanothin polymer coating, which needs a month of dual antiplatelet therapy regimen post surgery. The new stent has been designed to better the coronary luminal diameter. It is expected to benefit patients suffering from symptomatic ischemic heart disease, which will also include diabetic patients with heart diseases. Thus, the efforts to launch effective products that better the quality of life along with support from regulatory authorities are expected to favor market growth in the near future.

Global Coronary Stent Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global coronary stent market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North America coronary stent market is expected to hold a dominant share in the overall market as the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Increasing investments in research and development of medical devices and higher acceptance of latest technologies have collectively aided this regional market’s lead in the global market.

Analysts expect Asia Pacific to be instrumental to the rise of the global coronary stent market in the coming years. With a huge population base, Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the uptake of coronary stents in the near future. Furthermore, the budding medical tourism industry in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are also expected to drive the coronary stent market in the region over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global coronary stent market are TERUMO CORPORATION, Medtronic plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, STENTYS SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Translumina GmbH, and Vascular Concepts.

