Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth

CGMS is a more efficient alternative to monitoring and treatment for diabetics. Therefore, FDA approval for innovative and innovative products such as artificial pancreas (dual chamber trial device consisting of CGM, one insulin pump, and control algorithm) will further drive the CGMS market.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is anticipated to hit $4,921 million by 2024 from $758 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2016-2024.

Market growth has been amplified in several ways due to the benefits of CGMS over POC glucometers, increased incidence of diabetes cases, and advanced technological advances in the medical field. On the other hand, certain adverse effects of the system and some strict guidelines by the government have limited some growth by chance. However, the high adoption rate of CGMS in home healthcare, increased product awareness, and an increasing number of undiagnosed patients have created multiple opportunities in this segment.

Industry Key Players

The report offers quite a few key market players including

Dexcom Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Echo Therapeutics Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Senseonics Holdings

Menarini Diagnostics

GlySens Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic plc Inc.

The report offers a thorough analysis of market dynamics, top investment pockets, market definition & scope, key market trends and market size. Based on components, the sensors segment is remains to be the largest sector, airing a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The expected technological advances has rocketed the growth and made the segment hold major market share. By end user, diagnostic centers/clinics dominate the global market, garnering a CAGR of 22.1% throughout the forecast period. Cutting-edge CGMS programs in diagnostics clinics have spurred the growth. Simultaneously, home health care has been cited as the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 30.9% from 2016-2024. This is due to the fact that continuous glucose monitoring systems are easier to use and are less painful.

