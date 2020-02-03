Global Composite Materials Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “World Composite Materials Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027”.

The global market size of composite materials market is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The prominent market players are Toray Industries Inc., Cytec Industries Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Johns Manville, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Johnson Controls Inc., and Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Some of the strategies adopted by these market players to gain strong foothold in the market are partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and others.

Geographically, the world composite materials market is segmented into North America, Asia-Oceania, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

COMPOSITE MATERIALS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Market By Material Type

PMC

MMC

CMC

Market By Application & Their Sub-Components

Structural

Powertrain

Interior

Exterior

Other Applications

Market By Vehicle Type

PC

LCV

HCV

Rolling Stock

Market By Geography

North America

Asia-Oceania

Europe

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Key Market Players:

Toray Industries Inc.

Cytec Industries Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Ltd.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Johns Manville

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Johnson Controls Inc.

Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

