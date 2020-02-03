Commuter Bus Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Commuter Bus Market Segmentation
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Yutong
Daimler
MAN
Solaris Bus & Coach
Volvo
Ashok Leyland
BYD
New Flyer
Otokar
Scania
Tata Motors
King Long
Zhong Tong
Nanjing Gold Dragon
DFAC
CRRC
Foton
ANKAI
Guangtong
Gillig
Commuter Bus Breakdown Data by Type
Electric Bus
Natural Gas Power Bus
Hybrids Bus
Gasoline Power Bus
Diesel Power Bus
Commuter Bus Breakdown Data by Application
City Traffic
Inter-city Traffic
School
Other
Commuter Bus Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Commuter Bus Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
