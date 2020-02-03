Caprolactam (Nylon 6 Fiber and Nylon 6 Resin) Market is on Course to Expand at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2013 – 2019

The shift to bandwidth heavy services ranging from voice and video to high-definition (HD) video on demand (VoD) is a clear indication of an increase in the burden on network infrastructure. In addition to this, security breaches on the network typically cost companies millions of dollars annually. These breaches not only affect the customers, but also service providers as post such security breaches, it is possible that the customers choose another provider that advertise higher security.

Report focuses on the various trends observed in deep packet inspection market such as, the rising incidences of cyber threats and growth in data processing power have spurred the growth of the deep packet inspection technology and this trend is expected to continue in the coming future. Substantial research and development and technological advancements in the DPI market are other important factors contributing to the growth of this market. Deep packet inspection (DPI) is a form of computer network packet filtering, which determines the data part of a packet when data packets pass through the inspection point. This method is implemented for searching spam, viruses, protocol noncompliance, intrusions, or defined criterion to determine whether the packet can be passed or if it needs to be routed to another destination for further check.

An increase in the degree of competition between the service providers translates to the need for them to be able to develop and deploy different and enhanced offerings in order to stay ahead. Service providers need to be able to deal with the explosive demand for bandwidth, traffic management as well as application and network security. Being able to provide a high level of quality of experience (QoE) while ensuring new revenue models, is what will set the service providers apart. In order to be able to achieve the aforementioned tasks, service providers turn to deep packet inspection (DPI). DPI is a surveillance technology that enables Internet service providers (ISPs) to monitor, record and take informed decisions based on the content of data packets in real time. The report also provides better understanding of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis and further highlights the competitive scenario across different levels of the value chain. In all, the report provides detailed analysis of the global deep packet inspection market along with the market forecast, in terms of revenue (USD million) for all the segments during the forecast period from 2012 to 2018.

This report categorizes the global DPI market on the basis of the product types, end user segments and geographies. The products include standalone and integrated DPI products. The end user segments included in this report include Government, ISPs, Enterprises, Education and Others. The global DPI market has also been analyzed on the basis of key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Apart from the above cross sectional analysis of the market, the report also provides competitive profiling of major players engaged in deep packet inspection technology market, their market positioning, business strategies, and various recent developments. The major players in the global DPI market include Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., Allot Communications, Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco, Qosmos, to name a few.

The global deep packet inspection market is segmented as below:

Deep Packet Inspection Market by Type

Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI

Deep Packet Inspection Market by End-user Applications

Government

ISPs

Enterprises

Education

Others

Deep Packet Inspection Market by Geography

North America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Rest of World (ROW)

