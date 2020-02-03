Calming and Sleeping Market Is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast 2026

Calming and sleeping products reduce tension and anxiety by inducing sedatives and a hypnotic effect on the body. They act by depressing the central nervous system. They are used to treat insomnia, sleep apnea, and other sleep disorders.

The rise in hectic, stressful life, and reduced sleep time due to modern lifestyles such as digital communication, games, work, and social responsibilities drive the growth of the calming and sleeping market. The increasing trend of late night coffee and tea consumption leads to a disturbance in sleeping patterns that fuel the growth of the calming and sleep market. In addition, the rising prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, sleep walking, and bruxism among others is anticipated to propel the market growth.

However, dependence, adverse effects, misuse of calming and sleeping products, & stringent government regulations related to the safety and efficacy of calming & sleeping products hinder the market growth. Ongoing R&D activities related to calming and sleeping products are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into medication, sleep laboratories, sleep apnea devices, and mattresses & pillows. By application, it is segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome (RLS), bruxism, narcolepsy, and sleepwalking. The geographical breakdown of each of the aforesaid segments has been covered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

