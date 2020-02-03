Boswellia Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Boswellia Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Boswellia .

This report studies the global market size of Boswellia , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Boswellia Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Boswellia history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Boswellia market, the following companies are covered:

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of boswellia producers, and recent developments in the boswellia market space. Some of the key players analyzed are Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Alchem International Private Limited, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, and Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, among other boswellia producers.

Global Boswellia Market – By Product Type

Resins

Essential Oils

Extracts

Global Boswellia Market – By Source

Boswellia papyrifera

Boswellia sacra

Boswellia serrata

Boswellia cartetii

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By Application

Joint Health

Stress/Anxiety Relief

Anti-inflammation

Asthma

Digestive Disorders

Incense

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By End Use

Food Supplements

Herbal Medicinal Products

Aromatherapy

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Boswellia product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Boswellia , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Boswellia in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Boswellia competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Boswellia breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Boswellia market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Boswellia sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

