Aircraft VOR Market Growth 2020 Top Companies- Davtron, Bendixking, Garmin, Mopiens, Systems Interface and more…
Aircraft VOR Market
Omni-Directional Range (VOR) is a type of short-range radio navigation system for aircraft, enabling aircraft with a receiving unit to determine its position and stay on course by receiving radio signals transmitted by a network of fixed ground radio beacons. The increasing demand for a greater fuel management system and increased deliveries, as well as high growth in emerging markets have encouraged aircraft VOR market growth. This report focuses on Aircraft VOR volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft VOR market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mid-Continent Instruments & Avionics
Arc Aviation Renewables
Davtron
Bendixking
Garmin International
Mopiens
Systems Interface
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Analog Display Type
Digital Display Type
Segment by Application
Airliner
General Aviation
Business Aircraft
Others
