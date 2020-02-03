Aircraft VOR Market Growth 2020 Top Companies- Davtron, Bendixking, Garmin, Mopiens, Systems Interface and more…

Aircraft VOR Market



Omni-Directional Range (VOR) is a type of short-range radio navigation system for aircraft, enabling aircraft with a receiving unit to determine its position and stay on course by receiving radio signals transmitted by a network of fixed ground radio beacons. The increasing demand for a greater fuel management system and increased deliveries, as well as high growth in emerging markets have encouraged aircraft VOR market growth. This report focuses on Aircraft VOR volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft VOR market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mid-Continent Instruments & Avionics

Arc Aviation Renewables

Davtron

Bendixking

Garmin International

Mopiens

Systems Interface

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Analog Display Type

Digital Display Type

Segment by Application

Airliner

General Aviation

Business Aircraft

Others



