Zonal Isolation Packers Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2019 to 2027

New Study about the Zonal Isolation Packers Market by FMR

Fact.MR recently Published a Zonal Isolation Packers Market research that sheds light over the growth prospects of the worldwide market throughout the prognosis period. Furthermore, a systematic and systematic approach embraced by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the study adds importance. The report gives a thorough analysis of opportunities, market drivers, the most recent trends, and challenges.

As per the report, the Zonal Isolation Packers Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe because of a selection of factors such as government policies, and also consciousness related to the Zonal Isolation Packers , surge in development and research and more.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Schlumberger Limited- a leading supplier of technologies for use in production, drilling, reservoir characterization, and processing applications- made an official announcement of the launch of ‘CemFIT Shield’, a new zonal isolation technology. The product launch was held at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SPE ATCE). This new product offers enhanced isolation between hydraulic fracturing stages in case of long & horizontal wells.

In 2018, Halliburton Company- a leading company dealing with oil field products & services- announced its acquisition of Athlon Solutions LLC, a key supplier of customized engineering solutions and services. This acquisition was aimed at developing effective oil field products & services for three categories- stimulation, midstream, and production.

In 2018, Nine Energy Service, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of onshore completion & production services- completed its acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools International, LTD, a key manufacturer of downhole completion products for use in energy applications. This partnership will help both the parties to offer products of greater efficacy combined with excellent conveyance capabilities.

Additional key players operating in the zonal isolation packers market and profiled in the report include Weatherford International PLC, Baker Hughes Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., TAM International, Inc., Tendeka B.V., TAM International, Inc., Gryphon Oilfield Solutions, RGL Reservoir Management Inc., ERA Oilfield Services Co Ltd., Welltec, Vanguard Oil Tools Services LLC, Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc., Superior Energy Services, Packers Plus Energy Services, Inc., Saltel Industries SAS, Nabors Industries Ltd., and NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

Fact.MR research study offers incisive insights into the competitive dynamics of global zonal isolation packers market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Zonal Isolation Packers Market- Additional Insight

Adoption of Zonal Isolation Packer Soars as End-Users Seek Improved Well Lifecycle with Minimum Workover

Global demand for zonal isolation packers remains influenced by two chief factors – well lifecycle and workover. With resurgence in oil & gas drilling activities worldwide and consistent growth i well-intervention activities, deployment of zonal isolation packers, is increasing for seamless production maintenance in the existing oilfields.

Multiple varieties of zonal isolation packers, including inflatable packers, swellable packers, intelligent completion packers, hydraulically set packers, dual string packers, sand control packers, and mechanical packers, are witnessing augmented demand for use in diverse target applications. With relatively greater performance and reliability being two of the key benefits, permanent zonal isolation packer type is emerging as a force to reckon with in the zonal isolation packers market space.

Scope of the Report

Zonal Isolation Packers Market- Research Methodology

An effective and robust approach has been employed in the zonal isolation packers market report to garner valuable insights into zonal isolation packers market instrumental in determining growth of zonal isolation packers market. The research methodology employed for zonal isolation packers market is a two-step research process that involves primary and secondary research phases for zonal isolation packers market report. The primary research phase for zonal isolation packers market involves in-person interactions and interviews with industry experts in the zonal isolation packers market.

The secondary research phase in the zonal isolation packers market involves comprehensive study of paid databases, articles and press releases, company websites, trade journals, and other relevant publications associated with zonal isolation packers market. The results obtained in both steps of the research methodology employed for zonal isolation packers market report are cross-checked to offer an authentic compilation of insights into the zonal isolation packers market.

