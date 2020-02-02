Water Chestnut Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2018 – 2026

According to a report published by TMR market, the Water Chestnut economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Water Chestnut market are discussed within the accounts.

Light onto the throws Business prospects of prominent players operating from the Water Chestnut sector. The item pricing plans, marketing stations that were preferred , product portfolio of most players, and promote presence of each and every company is contained in the report. The dominant players covered in the report include Business, Business two, Business 3, and Company 4.

The presented market study sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various markets. Furthermore, the governmental and regulatory policies to the prospects of the Water Chestnut market in each region’s effect is analyzed in the report.

Water chestnut is segmented by variety, nature, form, end-use, distribution channel and region.

By variety, water chestnut market is segmented into water caltrop and Chinese water chestnut. Water caltrop is commonly cultivated in parts of India and other south Asian countries, whereas Chinese water chestnut is spibreecific to China.

By nature water chestnut market segmented as organic and conventional. The organic cultivation being more common for Chinese water chestnut and due to rising export of Water chestnut to the U.S. and other western countries with an inclined trend for natural food intakes. However, conventional produce is consumed mainly in Asian countries and hold higher production ration than the organic food of water chestnut.

By form water chestnut market is segmented as; whole, diced & sliced powder and liquid. Majorly the water chestnut used in whole and diced & sliced form available in the canned format in the market to be used in multiple recipes in for cooking purpose in household and restaurants.

By end-use water chestnut market segmented as; household, HORECA, and others. It is also utilized as a core flavoring ingredient in juices and meat snacks with pork and bacon.

By distribution channel, water chestnut market segmented as; direct sales and indirect sales. Within indirect sales, it is further segmented as retail stores, Modern trade, and online sales.

By region, the Water chestnut is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds the high share in consumption of water chestnut attributed to traditional culinary usage of Water chestnut, whereas the consumption share is growing in North America with increase with increasing multi-culinary acceptance and increasing cultivation practices of water chestnut in parts of Florida and other U.S. states.

The starchy eatable seed of Water chestnut was prominently cultivated in some areas of China, India and other south East Asian countries it is also naturalized in Northern Australian region as cultivators found a production of Water chestnut as a lucrative business. In Indian subcontinent it is considered as crash-crop cultivated in ponds and river fled lands after a cycle of artificial fish breeding. Water chestnut is being also grown in integrated farming format with along with catfish farming ponds resulting a positive impact on farmer's livelihood. The low investment cost supported by multi-culinary utilization of Water chestnut is driving the water chestnut market with rising global demand. However, the climatic obstacle and changing the climate in Europe and Scandinavian countries resulted in an adverse impact on the cultivation of Water chestnut. The controlled irrigation requirement and nearly 200 frost free days need for the crop maturity are not feasible in all parts of the world resulting from the cultivation of water chestnut limited to certain geographic locations.

A variety of Water chestnut formulations have been introduced by the manufacturers, and some of the global market players manufacturing Water chestnut market include; Roland Foods LLC, SupHerb Farms, M' Lord excellent products, Swapna Flour Mills Limited, ConAgra Foods, Inc. and JFC International, Inc. among others.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald