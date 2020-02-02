Veterinary Vaccines Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Vaccines Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global veterinary vaccines market was valued at about $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.24 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the veterinary vaccines market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The veterinary vaccines market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services which are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. These veterinary vaccines reduce animal suffering and transmission of microorganisms in the animal population. Veterinary vaccines are used to enhance the immunity power of animals by improving the animal health, which also prevents transmission of diseases from animals to humans. Veterinary vaccines industry includes entities that produce veterinary vaccines like livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines.

Major players in the market are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health).

The increase in the number of animals suffering from range of diseases is increasing the demand for vaccines to prevent and treat such diseases, thus driving the veterinary vaccines market. For instance, according to an article on Vetrecords published in BMJ journal in 2017, the prevalence and incidence of bovine tuberculosis in the UK increased from 5.7% in 2016 to 6% in 2017. Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic disease that usually affects animals such as cattle, but it can affect all mammals causing a general state of illness, coughing and eventually lead to death.

High storage costs are acting as a major restraint for the growth of the veterinary vaccine market. Improper storage conditions and delay in the shipping can cause vaccines to lose their desired immune properties. For example, during transportation, vaccines can undergo biodegradation, if they are not transported within the required temperature limits. Thus, special care is required for the transportation of the vaccines in order to maintain the efficiency of the vaccines, which increases the storage and transportation cost for the vaccines.

