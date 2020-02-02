Serving varied end users, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection to underscore growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2026

TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Endoscopic Mucosal Resection are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection market.

market segments, and the substantiality of the demand that can come from different regions and countries. The report has concluded with a featured section on the competitive landscape, wherein the analyst has picked out the companies who hold major shares and explored their portfolio.

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Trends and Opportunities

Apart from the strong prevalence of cancer, healthy uptake of new technologies by the healthcare professionals in the developed countries is another key factors that is augmenting the demand for endoscopic mucosal resection procedures. Additionally, market players are collaborating with original equipment manufacturers as well as hospital organization to expand their geographical presence and generate new sales leads.

Endoscopic mucosal resection makes for an alternate to surgeries that is less invasive when it comes to removing abnormal tissues, and is now frequently used to treat conditions such as cancer of the small intestine, esophageal cancer, colon polyps, stomach or gastric cancer, and Barrett’s esophagus. On the other hand, risks such as bleeding and puncture, narrowing of the esophagus, and the strong lack of professionals to operate these advanced equipment are some of the challenges obstructing the market from attaining greater profitability. Bleeding is a common complication that arises, but can be corrected, however, there is a slight chance of puncture in the wall of digestive tract. This depends on the location and size of the lesion that was removed.

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Regional Analysis

New technologies are mostly devised and harnessed in the developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. and these countries have a much stronger rate of adoption as well. Going forward, North America and Europe are expected to be the primary regions of interest for the companies operating in this market, which can also be attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer. That being said, emerging economies of China and India constitute for more than one third of the global population and governments of these countries are investing heavily on improving the healthcare infrastructure. Consequently, Asia Pacific is also expected to transform as a region with strong potential of demand in the near future.

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Competitive Landscape

Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, and Olympus are some of the notable companies currently ahead of the curve in this market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

