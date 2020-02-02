Metal Recycling Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2017 – 2027

FMI, in its recent market report, suggests that the Metal Recycling Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Metal Recycling Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Metal Recycling Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 – 2027 as the forecast timeframe.

The Metal Recycling Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Metal Recycling Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Metal Recycling Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the Metal Recycling Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Metal Recycling Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Metal Recycling Market players.

key players in the metal recycling market lies in penetrating emerging market of Asia Pacific and Africa. In addition, rising demand for recovering metal from slag residue is further creating new opportunities for metal recycling market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type into: ferrous and non-ferrous. On the basis of scrap type, the market can be further segmented into old scrap and new scrap. In addition, based on type of equipments the global metal recycling market is segment into shredders, shears, briquetting machines and granulating machines.

On the basis of end use industries of metal recycling, the market can be categorized into automotive, building and construction, ship building, equipment manufacturing, packaging, consumer appliances and others. Building and construction segment is expected to see a robust growth owing to growth in infrastructure and construction activities in regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into four regions: North America, Asia pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific region have the highest growth potential during owing to the increasing urbanization and rapid industrialization, which in turn is driving demand for metal recycling in end use industries in the region.

The key players in this market are: Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, Aurubis AG, Arcelormittal, SMIS Metal Management Limited, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel Limited, Baosteel Group Corporation, Remondis Se & Co. Kg and Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

