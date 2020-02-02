Global Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies to 2022 By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The smartphone/tablet games market consists of sales of video games played on smart phones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from the in-app-purchases, in-game advertisements (such as google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net etc.), sponsorships and sales of merchandise. The market is segmented into various gaming genres such as shooting, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy and others.

The global smart phone/tablet games market was valued at about $15.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $23.46 billion at a CAGR of 11.0% through 2022.

The smartphone/tablet games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC market is the largest market for smartphone/tablet Games and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Smart Phone/Tablet Games market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Augmented Reality (AG) and Virtual Reality (VR) are the two new technologies that are positively impacting the smartphone/tablet games market. Both the technologies offer exciting gaming experiences to the users. Augmented reality gaming combines visual and audio content with the user’s current environment in real time, thereby making them enjoy the unique gaming experience. Whereas the Virtual reality games apply three-dimensional (3-D) artificial environment to the computer games. These two technologies have been appreciated by the gaming community, proven by the rise in AR and VR based games downloads.

Some of the major players involved in the Smart Phone/Tablet Games market are Tencent Hold, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo and Netmarble.

