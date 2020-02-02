Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Remote patient monitoring devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for undergoing a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.7 billion at a CAGR of 15.8% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific and is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Remote patient monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT and wireless technology with remote patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and treat medical conditions. Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices are multi sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real time monitoring of patient’s medical condition. IoT technology enable healthcare service providers to remotely monitor patients’ health parameters.

These devices are miniaturized multi-sensing devices, aiding healthcare professionals to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose levels and physiological parameters and recommend appropriate treatment. Major companies offering IoT and wireless sensor technology integrated patient monitoring devices include Xsensio, InSilixa, 1Drop Diagnostics, Kenzen.

Some of the major players involved in the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market are Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic and Boston Scientific.

