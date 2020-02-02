Global Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global interventional cardiology devices and equipment market was valued at about $8.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.27 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022. The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for interventional cardiology devices and equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period

The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market consists of sales of interventional cardiology devices and equipment and related services. Interventional cardiology devices and equipment are used in interventional cardiology, a branch that deals with the catheter based treatment of structural heart diseases. This segment is focused mainly on minimally invasive treatments for functional and structural heart diseases using catheter-based approaches to reach the heart under x-ray visualization.

Major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is being driven by an increase in cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are the health problems which are associated with the blood vessels, circulatory system as well as heart. The rise in cardiovascular diseases has led to rise in healthcare expenditure in medical equipment market which further drives the interventional cardiac devices and equipment market. According to an estimate by WHO, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.3 million deaths in 2015 and further claims 23.6 million deaths by 2030.

