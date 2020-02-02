Global Anti Thrombotics Market Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Emerging Growth Analysis 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Anti Thrombotics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The anti-thrombotic drugs market consists of sales of anti-thrombotic drugs which are used to prevent and treat arterial and venous thrombosis and as well reduce the formation of clots. The anti-thrombotic drugs market is segmented into antiplatelet agents, fibrinolytic drugs, and anticoagulants.

The global anti thrombotics market was valued at about $8.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $7.73 billion at a CAGR of -3.2% through 2022.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the anti thrombotics market. The anti thrombotics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Anti Thrombotics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) partnerships are being discussed by almost over 30 major drug manufacturers such as AstraZeneca, Astellas, Bayer, GSK, Janssen and Merck, in order to find and validate new drug targets, monitor adherence, better clinical trial planning and operations, identification of proteins, pharmacovigilance (monitoring adverse events), drug repurposing, and prediction of disease. AI could be very beneficial in disease prediction. For example, Janssen recently announced an agreement with Winterlight Labs to use Winterlight’s voice analysis technology to predict on-set of dementia. Another example by UK’s Francis Crick Institute recently showed that predicting heart disease death by AI was much precise than the prediction by physicians. Thus, improved usage of AI may help drug makers largely, thereby, driving the market strongly.

Some of the major players involved in the Anti Thrombotics market are Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh and Eli Lilly.

