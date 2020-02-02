Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services. These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension. Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include Diuretics, Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and Angiotensin II receptor antagonists.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2410&type=smp

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market was valued at about $13.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $9.72 billion at a CAGR of -8.4% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the anti-hypertensive drugs market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The anti-hypertensive drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2410

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Of late, there has been rise in use of combination therapies compared to monotherapy treatment. Monotherapy is the treatment of a hypertension with a single drug, while the use of combinations of drugs (Combination Therapy) allows for action on several different hypertensive mechanisms. When we combine the two drugs with different mechanisms of action, the effect is two to five times greater than monotherapy. Increasing the dose of monotherapy reduces coronary events by 29% and cerebrovascular events by 40%, while combining two antihypertensive agents with a different mechanism of action reduces coronary events by 40% and cerebrovascular events by 54%. Thus, the use of combination therapy provides greater protection to a target organ than increasing the dose of monotherapy. The trend of using combination therapy is thus more effective and is being widely accepted as well.

Some of the major players involved in the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market are Merck & Co. Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd. and Pfizer Inc.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald