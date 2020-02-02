Food Premix Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2017 to 2026

Food Premix Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Food Premix Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Food Premix Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2026 as the forecast timeframe.

The Food Premix Market research addresses the following queries:

Why region remains the top consumer of Food Premix in forecast period 2017 to 2026?

Which product type is most preferred by consumers?

How will the Food Premix Market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Food Premix players using to get an edge over their rivals?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Food Premix Market?

Market Players adopting Expansion Strategies to Increase their Market Footprint

Leading players in the market are adopting key strategies such as acquisitions, mergers and new product launches, in a bid to boost their sales and increase their market footprint. In mid-2017, Prinova, a U.S. food ingredients supplier, acquired the premix operations of Lycored based at the U.K. and China. The acquisition has enhanced the premix supply capacity of Prinova over 2x times, meanwhile providing the company with a global footprint. According to Prinova’s president, Don Thorp, the acquisition will benefit their company’s already made investment in dry and liquid nutrient & flavor premix blend operations based at North America.

Montreal-based Lallemand, in the previous year, launched a new range of vitamin D premixes, called Instaferm VitaD premixes, blends of dried VitaD yeast and wheat flour for use in fine bakery products, rolls, and bread. This premix range, vitamin D2 baker’s yeast, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for use in yeast-leavened baked snacks and baking mixes, 400 International Units (I.U.s) being the maximum level.

Fact.MR’s report has identified key players supporting expansion of the global food premix market, which include Glanbia plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Lycored Ltd., and Prinova Group LLC.

