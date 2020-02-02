FinTech Market Worldwide Trends with Future Scope Analysis 2022

The Business Research Company’s FinTech Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global fintech market was valued at about $127.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $309.98 billion at a CAGR of 24.8% through 2022.The fintech market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The fintech (Financial Technologies) market consists of sales of technology and platforms and related services. Companies in this market produce applications, processes and products, which are used in the financial services industry, and these solutions are provided as an end-to-end process over the Internet. It is used by financial institutions on the back end to automate insurance, trading, banking services, and risk management.

Fintech has made payments for goods and services faster, easier, more convenient, and cost-efficient for customers. Customers can now pay for various goods and services via cryptocurrency, loyalty points, and other digital cash alternatives. The growth in digital commerce market and proliferation of mobile technology has contributed to the rise of digital payments sector.

Many fintech companies also collect data on a customer’s online spending behavior and social media patterns, to trace their digital footprint. This data collected is used for analysis in domains like marketing, sales, and financial decision-making like generating credit score to determine a customer’s risk profile.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the fintech market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the fintech market are Ant Financial, Kabbage, Avant Inc., Sofi Inc. and Square.

