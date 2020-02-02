Fertilizer Catalyst Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2018 to 2028

Fertilizer Catalyst Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Fertilizer Catalyst Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Fertilizer Catalyst Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Fertilizer Catalyst Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Fertilizer Catalyst Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Fertilizer Catalyst Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Fertilizer Catalyst market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Fertilizer Catalyst Market over the considered assessment period.

competitive landscape of fertilizer catalyst market is propelling the stakeholders to adopt unique marketing strategies to appeal to a wide pool of customers and grow their revenues. Expansion of production facility has gained momentum as a significant strategy to uphold company position in the fertilizer catalyst market. For instance, a specialty chemicals company, Clariant has expanded its fertilizer catalyst business with the commencement of its methanol synthesis catalyst, MegaMax 800 at Hainan-based methanol plant. This new fertilizer catalyst is designed to offer up to 40 percent higher productivity that previous catalyst generations. These marketing strategies are expected to fuel growth in the fertilizer catalyst market.

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market Introduction

Rising demand for catalysts is being witnessed from the fertilizer industry. Fertilizer catalysts are various kinds of metal oxides which are used for increasing the reaction rate in the fertilizer industry. Fertilizer catalysts are primarily used during ammonia production. Fertilizer catalysts find applications in processes including methanol production, ammonia production, formaldehyde production, syngas production and others. The activity of the fertilizer catalyst decides the yield and conversion of feedstock. Choice of suitable catalyst for reforming process is also necessary for the production output of the fertilizer plant and the performance of the catalyst is dependent on the reactor design.

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market Dynamics

Fertilizer Catalyst Market Drivers

Increasing population and rising disposable income has increased the demand for fertilizers across the globe. Diet habits of people are also changing due the economic development taking place in various countries. Increasing capacity of fertilizer plants is further pushing the demand for high performance fertilizer catalysts, which is projected to continue, over the forecast period. Increasing population and decreasing fertile lands is also accelerating the growth of fertilizer industry and this growth in fertilizer industry is resulting in rise in demand for ammonia, which in turn, is pushing the growth of the global fertilizer catalyst market. There has been significant increase in demand for hydrogen gas and other chemicals, which has also been driving the fertilizer catalyst market’s growth. Strong growth of the global economy and increasing demand for food is expected to boost the demand for fertilizer catalysts during the forecast.

Fertilizer Catalyst Market Restraints

One of the major challenges faced by the global fertilizer catalyst market is growing need for continuous research & development for product improvement. Large players in the market are continuously focusing on bringing innovations and developing improved catalysts to maximize the process yield. Therefore, to sustain in the global competition is one of the big challenges faced by fertilizer catalyst manufacturers.

Additionally, environmental regulations are getting stringent day by day, which may act as a restraining factor for the fertilizer catalyst market during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in raw material prices in the fertilizer industry are expected to affect the market of fertilizer catalysts during the forecast period.

Fertilizer Catalyst Market Trends

New product developments through research & development have been observed in the market. Changing requirements of reformers and fertilizer manufacturers are posing new opportunities for fertilizer catalyst manufacturers.

Additionally, technology providers are signing long-term contracts with end users, including fertilizer manufacturers, for grabbing their market share.

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market Segmentation

The global fertilizer catalyst market can be segmented on the basis of process, material and region.

On the basis of process, the global fertilizer catalyst market can be segmented as:

Ammonia Production

Methanol production

Formaldehyde Production

Syngas Production

Others

On the basis of material, the global fertilizer catalyst market can be segmented as:

Iron Based

Platinum Based

Others

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook

The global fertilizer catalyst market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region with China leading the market, both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in terms of demand for fertilizer catalysts owing to the rapid growth being witnessed in terms of fertilizer demand because of growing population and growing demand for food in the country. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold significant share in the fertilizer catalyst market and increasing demand for green tires is anticipated to further drive demand for fertilizer catalysts in the coming years. Significant investments and recovering economy in Brazil and Argentina is projected to drive the Latin America fertilizer catalyst market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for fertilizer catalysts over the forecast period.

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Fertilizer catalyst market are:

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

Honeywell International Inc

Süd-Chemie

TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

thyssenkrupp AG

Chempack

Clariant

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR

