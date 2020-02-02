Concrete Repair Mortars to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2016 – 2024

According to a recent report General market trends, the Concrete Repair Mortars economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Concrete Repair Mortars market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

The report throws light on the raw material Providers, vendors, manufacturers, and market participants at the value string of their market that is Concrete Repair Mortars . What’s more, the political and economic scenarios of various regions and its effect on the Concrete Repair Mortars market are discussed in the report.

The dominant players covered in the report contain Business 2 Company, Company 3, and Business 4.

The market study that is introduced sheds light on the market Scenario in regional markets. Additionally, the governmental and regulatory policies on the prospects of this Concrete Repair Mortars market in every region’s effect is examined in the report.

Based on product type, the global concrete repair mortars market can be segmented into polymer-modified cementitious mortar and epoxy-based mortar. Application-wise, the market can be categorized into spraying, manual, and pouring. End-use industry bifurcation of the market can be done into building and car park, marine structure, road and infrastructure, and utility industries. Geographically, the report explores the opportunities available in regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market: Trends & Opportunities

Besides rapid urbanization across several emerging economies, increased spending on repair and maintenance of building and construction is the primary driver in the global concrete repair mortars market. In addition to that, the trend of public-private partnership, especially in the transport sector in developed countries expected to positively reflect on this market. Concrete repair mortars are not only used to repair, maintain, and bring back the original architectural shape of the old structure, it also ensures the resumption of all the functional work readily in an old building or infrastructure that has deteriorated overtime. Eco-friendly nature of these products is another favorable factors that is helping the adoptability.

Product-wise, the segment of polymer-modified cementitious (PMC) mortar is expected to expand at most robust rate during the forecast period, which is due to its high workability, adhesion, and tensile strength. Additionally, PMC mortar are gaining popularity as they are cost efficient in comparison to its counter-parts.

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific currently is the most profitable region for the players operating in concrete repair mortars market, which is due to rapid construction and infrastructure building in emerging economies such as India, China, Australia, and Japan. Governments in these countries have extended their budget to build better facilities and maintenance of existing ones, which is significantly favoring the market in this region.

Saint Gobain Weber S.A., Fosroc International Ltd., Sika AG, Mapei S.p.A., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Flexcrete Technologies Ltd., BASF SE, Adhesives Technology Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company, and Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH are some of the leading companies currently operating in the global market for concrete repair mortars.

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

