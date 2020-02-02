Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2027
The study on the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market’s growth parameters.
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- Illumina, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Agilent Technologies
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- BD
- Qiagen N.V.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Creative Biolabs
- Mogene LC
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market: Research Scope
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, by Product & Services
- Products
- Sequencing platform
- Kits & Reagents
- Services
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, by Technology
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- Whole Exome Sequencing
- Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, by Application
- Screening
- Sporadic Cancer
- Inherited cancer
- Companion Diagnostics
- Other Diagnostics
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, by End-user
- Hospital Laboratories
- Clinical Research Organization
- Pharma & Biotech Companies
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
