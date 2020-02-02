Acne Drugs Market Worldwide Future Opportunities, Revenue, Top Players, Business Demand and Growth to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Acne Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global acne drugs market was valued at about $15.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $20.48 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2022. The acne drugs market in India is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The acne drugs market consists of sales of prescription acne drugs (Salicylic acid, Retin-A Micro, Onexton, and Solodyn) and related OTC non-prescription products (cleansers, lotions, gels, toners, masks and pads containing acne-fighting ingredients) which are used to treat skin diseases such as acne vulgaris and acne rosacea. Based on the type of acne, this market is segmented into inflammatory acne and Non-Inflammatory acne.

Acne is a major problem worldwide, close to 90% of people suffer from some sort of acne. In America alone, close to 12 million people suffer from a severe acne problem, that can lead to scarring of the skin if left untreated, as a result many people purchase Acne care drugs and products.

The presence of alternatives for acne treatment is one of the restraint on the acne drugs market. Due to availability of multiple alternatives, patients tends to choose one amongst many options on the basis of price, side effects, duration and many more. This increases the competition and hence, the competition cuts down a significant portion of business for the acne drugs market.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the acne drugs market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the acne drugs market are ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

