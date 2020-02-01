Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 – 2028

Assessment of the Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

on the basis of product type into PCR kits, INAAT kits, microarray kits, DNA sequencing kits. On the basis of disease type, the market has been segmented into Anaplasma spp., Ehrlichia spp., New Castle Disease, Influenza, Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and others. Based on species type, the market has been segmented into livestock animals including Aquatic, Bovine, Porcine, Ovine, Poultry and Equine; companion animals including canine, feline and avian. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into veterinary hospitals, clinical laboratories and veterinary research institutes. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, and market attractive index. In terms of product type, PCR kits segment is expected to emerge as the largest revenue segment in the global market.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2013–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and MEA. North America region is expected to emerge as dominant and most attractive market over the forecast period.

The above sections – product type, disease type, species type, end user and region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market for the period 2013–2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Key competitors covered in the veterinary molecular diagnostics include bioMérieux SA, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Neogen Corporation, ID.Vet, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, and Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

