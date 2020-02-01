Vegan Chocolate Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Vegan Chocolate Market

Vegan Chocolate , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Vegan Chocolate market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.

Market Segmentation

Vegan chocolate market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-user and regions

On the basis of application, vegan chocolate can be segmented into-

Bakery

Confectionary

Beverages

Preserved food

Bakery segment includes vegan cookies, bread, vegan cake etc. made from vegan chocolate, while confectionary segment includes products like vegan chocolate candies or sweets. Beverage segment includes vegan chocolate shakes.

On the basis of distribution channel, vegan chocolate market is segmented into

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Grocery stores

Online retailing.

Online retailing is expected to register relatively higher growth in the vegan chocolate market over the forecast period. Increasing trend of online purchasing of products among youth is expected to support the segment growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, vegan chocolate market is segmented into

Household

Industrial

Restaurant, Bar, and Hotel

Among all the segment household is expected to show higher value share in the forecast period owing to increase in consumer demand because of the trend of health and wellness in the food and beverage market.

Vegan chocolate Market Dynamics

Vegan food is perceived to be healthier than conventional food by the consumers, also the increase in the awareness towards animal cruelty in the dairy and meat industry and a greener environment are acting as a primary driver for the vegan chocolate market. Furthermore, researches indicate that the animal agriculture is one of the major cause of an increase in the emission of global greenhouse gases. The animal excrements emit gases which include nitrous oxide, methane, hydrogen sulfide, and ammonia. Hydrogen sulfide and ammonia poison the air while methane and nitrous oxide are the main contributors to global warming. Vegan chocolate is also used as an alternative to conventional chocolate by the lactose intolerant consumers. Launches of different vegan chocolate flavors is also driving the market. The restraint for the vegan chocolate market is higher pricing than the conventional chocolate.

Vegan chocolate Market Regional Outlook

Geographically vegan chocolate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Europe is expected to dominate the vegan chocolate market followed by North America in terms of value share in the forecasted period owing to increase in concern on animal ethics, health, and greener environment, also high disposable income, advanced technology, the presence of R&D centers along with manufacturing facilities. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa shows moderate potential for vegan chocolate market and is estimated to show a moderate growth.

Vegan Chocolate Key Players

Some of the regional players for the vegan chocolate market are Plamil Foods Ltd, Tofutti Brands, Kraft Foods Group Inc, Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Newmans Own Inc, Ludwig Weinrich GmbH & Co. KG., The WhiteWave Foods Company, The Hershey Company, Divine Chocolate Limited and other regional players.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald