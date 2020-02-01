Trends in the Welding Consumables Market 2019-2027

The global Welding Consumables market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Welding Consumables market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Welding Consumables market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Welding Consumables across various industries.

The Welding Consumables market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Key Segments Covered

By Welding Consumables

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires & Fluxes

Others

By Welding Technique

Arc welding

Resistance welding

Oxy-fuel welding

Laser-beam welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine applications

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for welding consumables market.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis, and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by welding technique, welding consumables, application and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2026.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the same on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the welding consumables market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the welding consumables market. Key players in global welding consumables market include:

voestalpine AG

Colfax Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Air Liquide

Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Arcon Welding Equipment

