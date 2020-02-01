Tapioca Starch Market : Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2018 to 2028

New Study on the Tapioca Starch Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Tapioca Starch Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Tapioca Starch Market.

According to the report, that the Tapioca Starch Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Tapioca Starch , spike in research and development and more.

Tapioca Starch Market: Application in Infant Nutrition & Baby Foods Emerging as a Key Trend

Tapioca starch has witnessed extensive adoption as bodying agent in a plethora of commercially available baby food products and infant nutritional supplements. Gluten-free, organic tapioca starch has witnessed high consumption from individuals affected from celiac disease. Uptake of female working population, which has driven demand for infant formulas, will further compliment expansion of the tapioca starch market in the upcoming years.

This cassava extract represents robust consumption as “superfood” in countries such as India, in light of its associated health benefits. Besides enriched with carbohydrates, tapioca starch is rich in minerals, such as calcium and iron, essential for maintaining bone and blood health. Additionally, tapioca pearls witness high consumption on account of their traits including blood pressure regulation, and constipation & indigestion prevention. Health benefits such as these will continue to drive popularity of this cassava extract, and fuel future growth of the tapioca starch.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

