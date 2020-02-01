Personal Exercise Mats Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2028

New Study on the Personal Exercise Mats Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Personal Exercise Mats Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Personal Exercise Mats Market.

According to the report, that the Personal Exercise Mats Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Personal Exercise Mats , spike in research and development and more.

Resourceful Insights enclosed from the report:

• Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of this global Personal Exercise Mats Market

• In-depth evaluation of the advertising, sales, promotional Strategies embraced by market participants

• The existence of different players in The Personal Exercise Mats Market

• A thorough evaluation of the supply-demand trends in different Regions

• Manufacturing/production prowess of various players working in the Personal Exercise Mats Market

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Personal Exercise Mats Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

The Market report addresses the following questions regarding the Personal Exercise Mats Market:

1. What is the value of the global Personal Exercise Mats Market in 2019?

2. Which area is expected to present a Array of opportunities to Market players in the sector?

3. Which marketplace trends are likely to accelerate the development of The Personal Exercise Mats Market in the upcoming years?

4. Which end-use business is expected to maintain the maximum market Share in the market that is Personal Exercise Mats ?

5. What are In the industry?

Competition Landscape

According to the Fact.MR study, the global personal exercise mats market will remain a fragmented landscape, where global leaders, such as EuProMed s.r.o., Lotus Design, Airex AG, Baya, Ecoyoga Ltd., and Equilibrium DFS are augmenting their R&D investments, targeting innovative product line-ups. A majority of leading brands competing in the personal exercise mats industry are benefiting from the rising potential of European market, and are likely to rely majorly on E-commerce for yoga mats sales.

The mid-level players, such as

Jade Yoga,

Kurma Grip,

Shenzhen Haifuxing Technology Co., Ltd.,

Stilelibero Ltd.,

Uwin, and

Yoga Design Labs

are introducing novel low-cost variants to hold a significant revenue share in the market. Launch of promising products that are closely aligned with shifting customer preference holds a competitive advantage in the personal exercise mats market.

On the other side, market challengers are focused on innovations in personal exercise mats that are based on a mix of technology and research, ultimately delivering novel offerings in the sticky mats category. Several companies also focus on experimentation around the ‘sticky factor’ of personal exercise mats so as to cater to a diverse range of demands of exercise enthusiasts.

Development of value added and multi-purpose personal exercise mats, such as mats for yoga, Pilates, and other fitness activities will remain a key focal point of a number of participants in the personal exercise mats market. Intelligent sales management has identified to emerge as a profitable strategic move for various competitors in the personal exercise mats market. Brands that are investing in intelligent sales management are particularly attracting customers through lucrative discount offers on E-commerce platforms. Growing focus of manufacturers on offering high quality mats that are pleasant to touch, do not absorb sweat, comfortable, long-lasting, reasonably priced is likely to intensify demand.

Key Factors Determining Growth of the Personal Exercise Mats Market

Growing adoption for yoga and other fitness programs, coupled with shifting focus of consumers to total well-being, has been substantially favoring the sales of personal exercise mats, such as yoga mats. The expanding workout and wellness culture continues to nourish the growth of manufacturers that are offering value added products with appealing discounts.

The proliferating health and wellness industry, primarily driven by influencers and celebrities that are increasingly sharing daily workout regimes on social channels, continue to keep personal exercise mats market attractiveness intact, particularly among millennial. Growing focus of brands on leveraging celebrity impact to appeal consumers to make a purchasing decision is likely to reinforce the position of personal exercise mats market in near future.

While consumers are feeling the pinch of rising health care costs, a plethora of physical wellness related activities have taken a center stage in their life. Brands are capitalizing on consumers’ increased focus on health and wellness with their multipurpose product offerings, such as personal exercise mats for yoga and fitness activities.

Growing focus of manufacturers on offering eco-friendly and non-toxic material based personal exercise mats in line with shifting consumer preference for greener products is likely to translate into steady growth of the market. Development of yoga mats that are composed of recycled foam to offer the highest level of comfort and stability to the customers has witnessed a marked adoption in recent years.

Rising popularity of yoga, particularly in Western countries is favoring the sales of yoga equipment and accessories, such as mats.

Personal Exercise Mats Market – Key Restraining Factors

Strong presence of unorganized players is increasingly creating unnecessary competition in the personal exercise mats market, minimizing the scope of individually generating high revenues.

Personal exercise mats market still remains underpenetrated to a certain extent as a sizeable potential consumer pool in developing countries continue to use ordinary mats rather than purchasing those that are specifically designed for personal exercising and yoga.

Personal Exercise Mats Market – Additional Insight

Third Party Online Sales Channels Emerging Lucrative among End Users

Shifting customer preference for making online purchases in line with the associated ease driven by rapid advancements in technology continue to drive sales of personal exercise mats via third part online channels. Subsequently, market forerunners are focusing on benefiting through the E-commerce portals by providing their value-based offerings to customers beyond any geographical barriers. Varied pricing discount options and better product transparency offered by online sales channels continue to benefit the manufacturers and customers of personal exercise mats alike.

Personal Exercise Mats Market – Research Methodology

An authentic methodology and holistic approach lay the base of the actionable insights presented in the personal exercise mats market. The Fact.MR study provides comprehensive information about the growth projections of personal exercise mats industry along with a systematic breakdown of the factors shaping the growth of the market.

Comprehensive primary and secondary research has been done to lay down actionable insights into the projection analysis of personal exercise mats market. The report on personal exercise mats market has also undergone pre-publish validation tunnels to ensure the uniqueness of the information offered in the report.

