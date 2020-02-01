Pangasius Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2019 – 2029

The report published by PMR offers an Intelligence linked to the various aspects which are likely to affect the demand, revenue production, and earnings of this marketplace. Furthermore, the report singles out of the different parameters which are predicted to affect the dynamics of this market.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Pangasius Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Pangasius in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

Key Findings of the report:

• Intricate Assessment of the competitive landscape of the Pangasius Market

• Country-specific Analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Pangasius in different geographies

• Influence Of technological improvements on the Pangasius Market

• SWOT Evaluation of every firm profiled in the analysis

• Y-o-Y Growth projection for distinct market segments

The Report aims to get rid of the following doubts linked to the Pangasius Market:

· Which market segment is projected to generate the earnings during the forecast period 2019 – 2029?

· Which region is expected to introduce lucrative opportunities?

· What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels from the marketplace that is Pangasius ?

· What are the possible roadblocks?

· Which market player is predicted to dominate the Market?

Market Participants

The market participants in the global pangasius market identified across the value chain includes Iglo Group, Marine Harvest, High Liner Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Leroy Seafood Group, Dong Won Fisheries, Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Findus Group, Empresas AquaChile, Hansung Enterprise, Faroe Seafood, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Mogster Group, Kverva, Sajo Industries, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group, Stolt Sea Farm among the other pangasius producers across the globe.

Opportunities for the Participants in Pangasius Market

Vietnam is the leading exporter of frozen food across the globe. All the species of pangasius are found in the countries such as Vietnam, China, and other surrounding countries. These countries use the aquaculture technique to produces all the species of the pangasius. Hence these countries have the potential market for the suppliers and this is results in an increase in the market share of these countries in pangasius market. All the producers of pangasius from Vietnam and other countries are investing for the modified and improvised storage spaces. They are also expanding their production capacity to satisfy global demand. This is expected to drive the market growth of the pangasius across the globe.

The pangasius is made available in different packaging materials and styles in the various business to consumers segments, which gives them multiple options to the consumers to choose from is expected to boost the market growth of the pangasius market across the globe. Although being the leading exporter in frozen food across the globe, Vietnam is facing the losses due lac of efficient and enough storage spaces.

