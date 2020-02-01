Oncology Information System Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

The global Oncology Information System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Oncology Information System market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Oncology Information System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oncology Information System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Oncology Information System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Dynamics

The report provides readers with detailed information regarding the major factors affecting the development of the oncology information system market and what role they are likely to play in the growth of the market in the coming years. The effect of major drivers on the oncology information system market is assessed quantitatively and qualitatively in the report to provide a clear picture of which factors are likely to have a lasting impact on the market. The analysis of the major restraints facing the global oncology information system market will also help readers assess which risks threaten their operations in the market in the coming years and how to overcome or avoid them in the coming years.

The major drivers working for the global oncology information system market are the rising prevalence of cancer across the world and particularly the rising incidence of cancer recurrence among cancer patients, the increasing use of digital tools in the healthcare sector, and the rising government support to cancer research. Nevertheless, the absence of favorable regulatory scenarios for oncology information systems is likely to offset the growth prospects of the oncology information system market in the coming years.

Global Oncology Information System Market: Segmentation

The report analyzes the segmentation of the global oncology information system market in detail to give readers a clear picture of the granular composition of the market. Historical information about the leading segments of the oncology information system is provided in the report in terms of the 2012-2017 growth trajectory of the segments. This provides a solid foundation to reliable predictions regarding the way the segments are likely to evolve over the coming years and how they are likely to contribute to the global oncology information system market.

By service type, the report segments the global oncology information system market into patient information systems, treatment planning systems, consulting services, implementation services, and post-sale and maintenance services. Patient information services are likely to remain the dominant segment of the global oncology information system market in the coming years and are expected to account for close to 34% of the market in 2022.

By end use, the report segments the global oncology information system market into hospitals, oncology clinics, governmental institutions, and research centers. By application, the oncology information system market is segmented into radiation oncology, surgical oncology, and medical oncology.

Geographically, North America is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global oncology information system market. The region is expected to exhibit a strong 8.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period to emerge at a valuation of US$1,411.5 mn by 2022.

Competitive Dynamics

The report devotes a major part to analyzing the competitive dynamics of the global oncology information system market in order to familiarize readers with the workings of the market. Leading oncology information system market players profiled in the report include Accuray Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Flatiron Health Inc., Raysearch Laboratories, Epic Systems Corporation, Verian Medical Systems Inc., and Elekta AB.

Each market player encompassed in the Oncology Information System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Oncology Information System market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Oncology Information System market report?

A critical study of the Oncology Information System market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Oncology Information System market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Oncology Information System landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Oncology Information System market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Oncology Information System market share and why? What strategies are the Oncology Information System market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Oncology Information System market? What factors are negatively affecting the Oncology Information System market growth? What will be the value of the global Oncology Information System market by the end of 2029?

