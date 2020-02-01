Medical Feed Additives Market Global (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa the Asia Pacific) Market Status and Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Medical Feed Additives Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global medical feed additives market was valued at about $13.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $16.3 billion at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2022. The North American market is the largest market for Medical Feed Additives and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

medical feed additives market consists of sales of medical feed additives and related services in order to prepare complete food for animals. Medical feed additives help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, results in better productivity, and prevents animals from diseases. Medical feed additives industry includes companies that produce animal feed additives such as vitamins and probiotic, preservatives, antioxidants, digestibility enhancers, gut flora stabilizers and others.

The overuse and inappropriate use of antibiotics in medical feed additives impacts the health of individuals consuming the animal meat or other related products. Moreover, the health of the animal consuming the feed may also be adversely affected by the antibiotics added to the feed as the excess additive reduces the natural immunity of the animal and increases susceptibility of the livestock to infections.

The medical feed additives market is regulated by government agencies which lay down regulations to be followed by all the manufacturers of veterinary medicines. For instance, the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR) 2013 makes provision for the authorization, manufacturing and classification of veterinary products including medicated feed additives.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the medical feed additives market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the medical feed additives market are Zoetis Inc., Cargill,, CHS Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’ Lakes) and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

