Infection Control Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2028

key players in the infection control market include Nordion, Inc. Johnson and Johnson, Belimed AG, Getinge Group, Cantel Medical Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, CISA Group, Steris Corporation, and Synergy Health plc.

Steris Corporation has witnessed a growth of nearly 6 percent in the revenue of healthcare product category including the infection control products. Moreover, the company is also receiving contracts for infection control, such as the one received from Detroit Medical Center hospitals, which highlights its continual contribution to the infection control market.

Cantel Medical Corporation, a leading infection control market player has been carrying out expansion strategies to strengthen their product portfolio. These strategies allow the company to acquire a stronger market presence while providing its range of products to the customers. In line with this, the infection control market player acquired the Stericycle, Inc.’s Controlled Environmental Solutions business for $17 million, with an aim to strengthen its infection control and prevention solution portfolio. The company also acquired Aexis Medical to advance its leadership footprint in infection prevention with its entry in the market for healthcare information analytics.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the infection control market participant has also been focusing on expansion strategies. The $30 million deal for improving and expanding the production facility in North Carolina is the company’s strategy to strengthen their market presence.

The infection control market is categorized on the basis of type of product, its application and the end user segment. On the basis of application the infection control market is classified into surface disinfection and surgical disinfection, while the end use category elements include diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, clinics, and hospitals.

When classified on the basis of the product type, the division is done in an in-depth manner and the elements in this category include:

Non-Woven Disposable Drapes Gowns Sterilization Wraps Face Mask

Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Equipment Moist Heat Sterilization Equipment Dry Heat Sterilization Equipment Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Radiation Sterilization Equipment

Disinfection Equipment Disinfector Washer Disinfector Flusher Disinfector Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems High-End Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems Mid-Range Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems Low-End Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems Disinfectants



History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

