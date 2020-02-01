Household Insecticides Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players2015

The Household Insecticides market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Household Insecticides market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report, titled ‘Global Household Insecticides Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Household Insecticides market. The report describes the Household Insecticides market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Household Insecticides market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Household Insecticides market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Household Insecticides market report:

The report analyses the global household insecticides market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (number of units).

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into five key segments: purpose, distribution channel, composition, packaging, and region. On the basis of purpose, the global household insecticides market has been segmented into the mosquito & flies control segment (sub-segments include aerosol/spray, electric, coils, others); rat & rodent control segment (sub-segments include aerosol/spray and baits); termite control segment (sub-segments include aerosol/spray and others); bedbugs & beetles control segment (sub-segments include aerosol/spray and others); and others segment (lizard, ants, cockroaches & others) (sub-segments include aerosol/spray, and others).

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline channel is further sub-segmented as hypermarket, supermarket, drug stores, convenience stores, neighborhood stores, and others. Others segment includes specialty and other traditional stores. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into three types: small (50 ML– 200 ML), medium (200 ML- 500 ML), and large (500 ML and above).

On the basis of composition, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic channel is further sub-segmented as N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET), Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridin), and others. The natural segment is further sub-segmented as Citronella Oil, Geraniol, and Others. Finally, on the basis of region, the overall household insecticides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

As per XploreMR analysis, Asia Pacific has been estimated to be the dominant market, accounting for around 54.6% (in terms of value) of the overall market by 2015 end, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Middle East & Africa

Manufacturers of household insecticides are consistently investing in research and development initiatives in order to upgrade existing formats and types and to develop newer, easy-to-use, and safer formats. Recently India-based company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. introduced a paper format mosquito repellent called ‘Good Knight Fast Card’, which was developed in association with the Godrej research team in Indonesia. The product requires no electricity and contains thin film transistor (TFT), which is one of the safest active molecules.

The household insecticides market is segmented as follows:

By Purpose

Mosquito & Flies Control Aerosol/Sprays Electric Coils Others

Rat & Rodent Control Aerosol/Sprays Baits

Termite Control Aerosol/Sprays Others

Bedbugs & Beetles Control Aerosol/Sprays Others

Others (Lizards, Ants, Cockroaches & Others) Aerosol/Sprays Others



By Composition

Synthetic N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET) Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridin) Others

Natural Citronella Oil Geraniol Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Offline Retailers Hypermarket Supermarket Drug Stores Convenience Stores Neighborhood Stores Others



By Packaging (For Spray/Aerosol Market)

Small (50 ML to 200 ML)

Medium (200 ML to 500 ML)

Large (500 ML & Above)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe EU-5 Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Household Insecticides report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Household Insecticides market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Household Insecticides market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

Pivotal highlights of Household Insecticides market:

The Household Insecticides market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.

The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.

The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.

Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.

A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.

The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.

