Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The global hospital acquired infections testing kits market was worth $0.78 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.26% and reach $1.33 billion by 2023. North America was the largest region in the hospital acquired infections testing kits market in 2018. The hospital acquired infections testing kits market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market consists of sales of hospital-acquired infections testing kits, devices and related services. Hospital acquired infections testing kits are used to check the infections associated with pathogens such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), multi-resistant gram-negative bacilli, norovirus, and clostridium difficile.

Major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Hologic.

The hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are on the rise, affecting both the inpatients and outpatients. Hospital acquired infections or nosocomial infections are diseases that are acquired in hospitals and medical clinics. For example, according to the findings by Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, around 1.7 million people in the USA acquire hospital-acquired infections caused while being admitted for other health issues and more than 98,000 (around 5%) patients die due to these infections.

Most of the underdeveloped and developing nations lack proper health insurance that covers essential health services. According to a report by the World Bank and the World Health Organization, more than 50% of the world’s population cannot avail essential health services due to expensive healthcare services that pushes them to poverty. For instance, 800 million people spend more than 10% of their household budgets on health expenses for themselves, a sick child or other family member and for almost 100 million people these expenses are high enough to push them into extreme poverty.

