Helium Leak Test System Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2017 – 2025
The report published by PMR offers an Intelligence linked to the various aspects which are likely to affect the demand, revenue production, and earnings of this marketplace. Furthermore, the report singles out of the different parameters which are predicted to affect the dynamics of this market.
As per the findings of the presented study, the Helium Leak Test System Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Helium Leak Test System in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.
Key Findings of the report:
• Intricate Assessment of the competitive landscape of the Helium Leak Test System Market
• Country-specific Analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Helium Leak Test System in different geographies
• Influence Of technological improvements on the Helium Leak Test System Market
• SWOT Evaluation of every firm profiled in the analysis
• Y-o-Y Growth projection for distinct market segments
The Report aims to get rid of the following doubts linked to the Helium Leak Test System Market:
· Which market segment is projected to generate the earnings during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
· Which region is expected to introduce lucrative opportunities?
· What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels from the marketplace that is Helium Leak Test System ?
· What are the possible roadblocks?
· Which market player is predicted to dominate the Market?
Segmentation
The global helium leak test system market can be segmented on the basis of the number of chambers in the whole system:
- Single chambered
- Double chambered
- Multi-chambered
It can also be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:
- Automobiles
- Aerospace & Aeronautics
- Quick connectors and fitting
- Construction
- Medical
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
- Food & Beverages
- Electronics
- Power Generation & Power Plants
- Oil & Gas Industry (Fuel pipes)
- Cogeneration Stations
- Cryogenics
- Heat Treating and Brazing
Helium Leak Test System Market: Segmentation Overview
The different types of helium leak test system are vacuum test, sniffer test, helium spray and bombing test. The vacuum test is used to test components such as airbags, canisters, condensers, evaporators, fuel tanks, hoses, pipes, tubes and thermostatic valves. The sniffer test is used for the parts which can’t be pushed inside a vacuum chamber such as refrigerators or refrigerated food displays. It is also used to locate a leak which has already been detected by other methods, in order to allow for repair of other parts. The helium spray test is repeatedly used to check porosity in the cast parts or parts which operate in the vacuum such as water pumps and brake pumps. The bombing test is used to detect small leaks, where the usual leak range to be detected is from 5.0 x 10-2 mbar*L/s to 1.0 x 10-4 mbar*L/s.
Helium Leak Test System Market: Regional Outlook
The global helium leak test system market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant share of the helium leak test system market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein helium leak test system are useful for detecting minutest leakages, aids in boosting the growth of helium leak test system market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for helium leak test system because of the increasing industrial automation and increasing number of manufacturing plants.
Helium Leak Test System Market: Prominent Players
Some of the prominent players in the global helium leak test system market are:
- FUKUDA Co., Ltd
- FUKUDA USA Inc.
- NOLEK
- Lowener Vacuum Services AB
- Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
- Telstar Vacuum Solutions
- Marposs S.P.A.
- Alliance Concept
- HVS Leak Detection
- Agilent Technologies
- Cincinnati Test Systems
