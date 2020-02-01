Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market was valued at about $0.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.51 billion at a CAGR of 16.3% through 2022. The veterinary patient equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for Veterinary Patient Equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market consists of sale of veterinary patient monitoring equipment which are used to monitor animal’s respiration, blood pressure, and other vital signs. Veterinary patient monitoring equipment are used to monitor the animals to detect diseases at early stages to prevent any risks. Veterinary patient monitoring equipment industry includes companies that manufacture monitoring devices to detect diseases which affect animals.

Major players in the market are Smiths Group plc, Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, DRE Veterinary, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc. and Midmark Corporation.

Increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market. Increase in the incidence of diseases in livestock and companion animals will require monitoring equipment to diagnose the diseases among animals. For instance, according to Banfield State of Pet Health report 2016, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs has increased by 79.7% from 13.1 cases per 10,000 in 2006 to 23.6 cases in 2015 whereas the prevalence rate increased by 18% in cats from 2006 to 2015. The increase in prevalence rate of diseases for animals results in increases demand for enhanced veterinary patient monitoring equipment.

The veterinary patient monitoring equipment is highly expensive. The price of an equipment will be the significant expense for a veterinary clinic or hospital. For instance, price of average wearable devices ranges from $50 to $100 and will likely have a recurring software as a service (SaaS) fee to store & retrieve an animal’s health data analytics. These expenses hinder the growth of the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market.

