Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global veterinary diagnostic equipment market was valued at about $1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.92 billion at a CAGR of 12.4% through 2022. The veterinary diagnostic equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for veterinary diagnostic equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The veterinary diagnostic equipment market consists of sales of veterinary diagnostic equipment and related services. Veterinary diagnostic equipment assists the veterinary practitioners in determining and identifying various disorders in animals. Veterinary diagnostic equipment industry includes companies that manufacture diagnostic equipment such as clinical thermometers, diagnostic lights, X-ray equipment, and certain diagnostic test kits.

Major players in the market are IDEXX Laboratories, ABAXIS, HESKA Corporation, Zoetis and Virbac.

Increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers of the veterinary diagnostic equipment market. Due to increase in the incidence of diseases in livestock and pets, the demand for enhanced diagnostic equipment increases. For instance, according to the Banfield State of Pet Health report 2016, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs has increased by 79.7 % in 2015 (23.6 cases per 10,000) from 2006 (13.1 cases per 10,000) whereas there has been an increase of 18% in the prevalence rate of diabetes in cats from 2006 to 2015.

Veterinary diagnostic equipment manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies such as advance blood micro sampling techniques to enable enhanced precision, patient-centered specimen collection and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Blood micro sampling is a technique that allows the participants to draw blood samples from their livestock and companion animals with ease. The samples are then forwarded to labs for further diagnosis. This technique is an extension to dry blood sampling, which is a method of collecting blood.

