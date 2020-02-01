Global Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Software As A Service (SaaS) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Software as a Service (SaaS) market consists of sales of cloud based software services. SaaS is a software solution which can be purchased on a subscription or pay per use basis to use an application for organizational purposes and customers can access this application over internet, mainly through a web browser. All the applications data and software are located in the services provider’s data center. SaaS allows an organization to run an application at minimal upfront cost and speeds up overall functionality of the organization.

The global software as a service (saas) market was valued at about $134.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $220.21 billion at a CAGR of 13.1% through 2022.

The software as a service market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for software as a service and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Software As A Service (SaaS) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The threats on data security include industrial espionage and hacking which resulted in multiple breaches of data security involving public cloud environments. These breaches are mainly because of the negligence the cloud service providers. In addition, many companies lack trust in data security when outsourcing from a third party vendor. As vendor has access to organization’s data, companies fear the misuse of data which might affect organization’s reputation. For example, Code Spaces, a former SaaS provider, discontinued its operations as hackers had access to their cloud services and stole all their data due to which Code Spaces faced damages in its reputation, finances and business.

Some of the major players involved in the Software As A Service (SaaS) market are Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Google and Cisco.

