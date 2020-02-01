Global Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market consists of sales of peripheral vascular devices and equipment and related services. Peripheral vascular devices and equipment are used to treat peripheral vascular diseases which are slow and progressive blood circulation disorders caused by blockages, narrowing or spasms in blood vessels outside the heart and brain including arteries and veins. These devices can be classified into peripheral vascular stents, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons, PTA drug-eluting balloons, embolic protection devices, inferior vena cava filters, Aortic stent grafts, synthetic surgical drafts and peripheral guide wires.

The global peripheral vascular devices and equipment market was valued at about $5.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $6.22 billion at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2022.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023, followed by Western Europe.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Bio-absorbable stents are gaining popularity in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market in order to eliminate thrombogenic risk factors and enhance clinical applicability. Bio-absorbable stents are made of natural soluble materials that disappear after insertion and eliminate the risk of late-stent thrombosis. They help in protecting the body from inflammation or reduced blood flow due to late-stent thrombosis (a condition where the stent used for treatment stays inside the body for prolonged period of time). Companies in this market are increasing their focus on developing and commercializing bio-absorbable stents. For instance, in 2017, companies such as Kyoto medical and Abbott developed remedial bio-absorbable stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) for treating peripheral vascular diseases. The market for global bioresorbable stents is expected to grow from $242.4 million in 2017 to $417.2 million by 2022 at an annual growth rate of 11.5%.

Some of the major players involved in the Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook group, Angiomed GmbH & Co. and Medizintechnik KG.

