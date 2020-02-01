Global Electric Bikes and Scooters Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Electric Bikes and Scooters Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global electric bikes and scooters market was valued at about $18.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $24.26 billion at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2022. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric bikes and scooters market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The electric bikes and scooters market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The electric bikes and scooters market consists of sales of electric bikes and scooters and related services. The different types of electric vehicles include Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2470&type=smp

Major players in the market are Yadea, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., BMW and Hero Electric.

Increasing awareness about pollution is a key driver of the electric bikes and scooters market. This is because more people are now understanding the importance of reducing pollution, and this awareness has led them to look for more environment friendly modes of transportation which minimize and control the pollution. For example, according to a survey published by Forbes in 2019, due to an increase in awareness about pollution, the sales of electrical bikes (e-bikes) have exceeded that of non-electric bikes in the Netherlands.

Improving the battery technology is an emerging trend in the electric bikes and scooters market. One such technological improvement of batteries includes the growing use of graphene batteries in electric bikes and scooters. The graphene batteries use electrolytes based on a super-thin material called graphene, which enables faster charging time, higher capacity, and lighter weight of the vehicles. In this regard, Earthdas, a startup based in Barcelona, Spain is working towards further enhancing the efficiency of graphene batteries, in order to charge electric bikes and scooters in around five minutes.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2470

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald