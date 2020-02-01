Global Biostimulants Market in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2022

The Business Research Company’s Biostimulants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global biostimulants market was valued at about $2.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.55 billion at a CAGR of 11.9% through 2022. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The bio stimulants market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The bio stimulants market consists of sales of bio stimulants and related services. Bio stimulants include diverse formulations of compounds and micro-organisms that improve crop yields, quality and tolerance to abiotic stresses

Increasing focus of farmers to improve crop quality and yield is driving the bio stimulants market. Excessive use of chemical fertilizers and frequent cultivation has led to soil degradation and crops produced in these conditions are devoid of nutrients. Bio stimulants are eco-friendly and provide more nutritious food than chemical fertilizers.

Bio stimulants manufacturers are forming strategic alliances with other companies in the bio stimulants market to expand product portfolios and enter into new markets. Partners in strategic alliances may provide resources such as distribution channels, funding, manufacturing capacity, knowledge and others.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the biostimulants market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the biostimulants market are BASF, Valagro, Bayer, Koppert Biological Systems and Italpollina.

