Functional Protein Market – Analysis and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

The study on the Functional Protein Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Functional Protein Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Analytical Insights Included at the Report

Estimated earnings growth of the Functional Protein Marketplace during the forecast period

Facets expected to Help the growth of the Functional Protein Market

The growth potential of the Functional Protein Market in a Variety of regions

Consumption, pricing structure, and adoption routine of the Functional Protein

Company profiles of major players at the Functional Protein Market

Functional Protein Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Functional Protein Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Market Segmentation:

Functional Protein market is segmented by types, by form, by source, by application and by distribution channels.

By type, functional protein market is segmented into whey concentrate, casein protein, hydrolyzed protein, egg albumin, soy protein, whey isolates, and milk protein isolate. Whey protein is anticipated to dominate the functional protein market regarding type segment over the forecast period. Whey protein is the most consumed functional protein because of its properties as an ideal protein source as it is carbohydrate free, fat-free, and almost lactose-free and cholesterol free.

By form, functional proteins market is segmented into powder and liquid forms.

By source, functional protein market is segmented into the animal source and plant source. By application, functional protein market is segmented into animal nutrition, functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements.

Global functional protein market is further segmented on the basis of sales channel, which includes direct and indirect sales channel. Indirect sales channel is further sub-segmented as modern trade, pharmacy stores, specialty stores and e-retailers. Among all these sub-segment e-retailers is expected to represent substantial growth in the global functional protein market. Increasing consumer influence towards being fit n healthy is expected to support the e-retailers growth during the forecast period.

Functional Protein Market Regional Outlook:

With increasing demands of the health conscious population, North America is anticipated to lead the functional protein market, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rising popularity of sports nutrition and weight management nutrition is driving the market growth in Europe followed by North America. Changing lifestyle and collective awareness about health benefits of functional protein in Asia Pacific region is the reason behind market growth from last few years. Concerns related to health and increasing demand for nutrition products among youth is expected to drive the demand of functional protein in the APAC region.

Functional Protein Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing risk of cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure among individuals across the globe is expected to increase the demand for functional proteins as they are well known for lowering blood pressure. Increasing number of millennial are inclined towards fitness and gymnastics, owing to which functional protein market sales is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period as functional protein helps in boosting muscle mass, manage weight, and maintaining bone density. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of functional proteins is expected to boost the demand for the same over the forecast period.

The restraints of Functional protein market includes the allergic disease to plants or outburst of diseases in poultry as plants and animals are the primary sources of functional proteins.

Functional Protein Market Key Players:

Key players of functional protein markets are GSK group of companies, Glanbia Plc, Herbalife International, Inc., Fonterra Co-Operative group, Amway, Nature's Bounty co., Cargill, Inc., Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, Proliver BVBA.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Report aims to resolve the subsequent doubts regarding the Functional Protein Economy:

What Would be the trends that are dictating the development of the Functional Protein Market? What Is your reach of innovation in the current Functional Protein Market landscape? How Will the recent amendments in the industrial coverages in place 1 and region 2 affect the development of the market? What Is the value of the Functional Protein Market in 2029? That Regional market is predicted to witness the highest CAGR increase during the assessment period?

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald